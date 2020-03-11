Barbara Weber may not be done playing matchmaker for her son. Peter Weber’s mother reached out to Kelley Flanagan after part two of the Bachelor season 24 finale wrapped.

Kelley, 28, was in the audience at the live After the Final Rose taping in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 10.

“That’s a wrap!” she wrote alongside a photo from the evening via Instagram. “What a great experience and will always be grateful for the opportunity to join season 24! ❤️”

Barbara was quick to comment on the post with an invite, “We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day. ❤️”

All eyes were on the 28-year-old pilot’s mother during After the Final Rose after she expressed her love for Hannah Ann Sluss — and distain for Madison Prewett. While Peter proposed to Hannah Ann, 23, during Tuesday’s finale, it was later revealed that they broke up when he admitted he had unresolved feelings for Madison, also 23. Chris Harrison subsequently brought the foster parent recruiter to Los Angeles to chat with Peter, but their relationship status is still up in the air.

Barbara, meanwhile, wasted no time sharing her feelings about Madison during the live special.

“When I went for Hannah Ann, it’s because she’s the one who embraced me with love. She was just so loving towards me,” Barbara explained. “I just loved her. The next day we met Madison. It started on a rocky road. She had us wait three hours for her to come in, she didn’t want to meet us. We had just come across the world and we were exhausted. We were getting used to the time there. We had to wait three hours. When she did come in, we didn’t get an apology from her.”

Barbara then claimed that Madison told her she wasn’t in love with Peter and wouldn’t accept a proposal.

“How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that? As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting,” Barbara said. “Therefore, when I said I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, was because I knew. We just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we did not have that interaction with Madison. … One was willing to compromise and the other one was not. You need both to compromise.”

Madison, for her part, argued that it wasn’t just Peter’s journey.

“When you sign up to come on a show like this, you’re looking for love, too. This wasn’t just Peter looking for his wife,” she said. “I totally understand as a mother you’re going to be thinking about Peter, but this is my journey, too. This isn’t just Peter choosing me. This is me choosing Peter.”

While Peter stepped in and said him loving Madison “should be enough,” it’s unclear where their relationship stands now.