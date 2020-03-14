Not her fault. Peter Weber took full responsibility for his sudden split from Madison Prewett after his mother, Barbara Weber, criticized their relationship during the live Bachelor finale.

“For this, no. This is stuff between Madi and I solely, 100 percent,” the reality star, 28, said on Friday, March 13, in a video obtained by TMZ. “People have their opinions, but this is just between the two of us, and it’s just a mutual respect and love, and that’s all.”

Peter admitted that his mother has no regrets about her behavior but he understood the motivation behind her controversial warnings. “Could my mom — the delivery been a little different? Sure, but her message was on point,” he noted. “She wants the best for me and just loves me, and I’m very grateful to have a mom like that.”

As for whether Barbara and Madison, 23, owe each other apologies, the pilot reasoned: “I think both of them could’ve handled situations a little bit differently, and listen, no one’s perfect.”

The matriarch drew ire after she claimed during the Tuesday, March 10, finale that her son’s romance with the Alabama native would not work. Peter and Madison attempted to reconcile following his broken engagement from Hannah Ann Sluss.

However, Madison and Peter announced on Thursday, March 12, that they parted ways. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” he wrote via Instagram. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”

The foster parent recruiter, for her part, showed gratitude to her ex. “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” she posted. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

Peter and Barbara, meanwhile, laughed off rumors that their relationship is strained after the finale in an Instagram Story video shared on Friday.