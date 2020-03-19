Hunkering down with the Webers! Peter Weber is spending some quality time with his family amid the coronavirus outbreak following the dramatic Bachelor finale.

“This time of quarantine is bringing the Weber family closer than ever before,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are using this time together to bond. During isolation, Peter and his family have been watching movies, playing board games and cooking together.”

The 28-year-old pilot’s mom, Barbara Weber, sparked controversy when she told Peter that his relationship with Madison Prewett wouldn’t last on the Bachelor finale on March 10.

Barbara explained on the After the Final Rose live episode that she had a stronger connection with Hannah Ann Sluss. Peter proposed to the 23-year-old model but the pair broke off their engagement after he admitted he still had feelings for Prewett, 23.

However, Barbara didn’t create a bond with Prewett, who she claimed kept the Weber family waiting for three hours before meeting them in Australia.

Prewett, for her part, defended her actions explaining, “I can’t change the past, and there’s a lot that was out of my control.”

Peter and the Alabama native reunited on the Bachelor finale, where they both confessed that they still had feelings for each other. Two days later, the pair announced that they had called it quits on their rekindled romance.

The California native told TMZ on March 13 that his mother didn’t influence his decision to end his relationship with Prewett.

“For this, no. This is stuff between Madi and I solely, 100 percent,” Peter said. “People have their opinions, but this is just between the two of us, and it’s just a mutual respect and love, and that’s all.”

Barbara wasn’t the only Weber family member who wasn’t a fan of the foster parent recruiter. Peter’s brother Jack explained that the clan didn’t bond with Prewett because they met a different person than the one portrayed on camera.

“That good reason that everybody likes her is called ‘strategic editing,’” the UCLA graduate, 25, wrote via Instagram on March 11. “Did you ever once think that there is a reason why only the family who has actually met this girl in person and knows what goes on behind the cameras has a different opinion? You need to learn how reality TV works.”

Despite the drama, Peter and his mom joked about people speculating that the Bachelor finale took a toll on their relationship.

“Peter Weber’s relationship with mom Barb has been strained since Bachelor finale,” Peter said in an Instagram Story on Friday, March 13. “Barb, any comments on that one?”

The reality star turned the camera on his mother who told him, “I love you!”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.