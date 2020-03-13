Soaring above the drama? Peter Weber‘s brother, Jack Weber, had some strong opinions about runner-up Madison Prewett before The Bachelor couple called it quits.

Peter, 28, and Madison, 23, confirmed that they were going to give their romance another try after the pilot ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss during the live season finale on Tuesday, March 10. Two days later, however, the California native and Madison announced that they would be going their separate ways.

“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves wholeheartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward,” Peter wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on Thursday, March 12. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further.”

He went on to admit that the choice to split up was “not easy” and came after a “lot of honest conversations,” then said he will always “love and respect” the Alabama native.

Before the former Bachelor star bared his broken heart on social media, his 25-year-old brother sparred with fans who thought the Weber family overstepped during Peter’s journey to find love. One user questioned Jack’s “morals,” seemingly referring to the frank conversation he had with his brother about Madison’s decision to save herself for marriage.

“Caring about my brother’s future and trying to offer advice because I might actually know him a little better than you? … realllll bad morals over here,” Jack fired back.

Another Bachelor fan suggested he “get a hobby” instead of intruding on his older brother’s personal life.

“In case you haven’t noticed, my hobby is airplanes!” Jack replied. “I’m actually not interested in my brother’s sex life at all … but it is slightly concerning that that’s what you took away from our conversation.”

After the dramatic two-part final episode of The Bachelor aired, the outspoken Weber family received waves of backlash on social media. Barbara Weber, Peter’s mother, responded to fans after she took it upon herself to explicitly disapprove of her son’s choices as the season came to its emotional conclusion.

“I ignore all negatives!!” the matriarch wrote in an Instagram comment after some fans defended her strong opinions.