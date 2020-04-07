Cuteness overload! Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick can’t get enough of friend Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s great dynamic.

“I think Kelley and Peter get along great,” Kendrick, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, April 6, when talking about his two quarantined buddies, who are rumored to be dating. “I would love to see something come out of this but timing just isn’t the best for them.”

The former reality TV star, who is the host of Heard, Chef on IGTV — which shows local celebrities and top chefs trying to teach Kendrick how to cook — admitted that as of now the pair just “enjoy spending time together.”

“After a show like [The Bachelor], it’s easy to bond, be able to talk freely and have someone else on the other end that understands it all,” the Chicago native told Us. “Hopefully after this all blows over, they are able to find that solid connection between the two of them.”

Kendrick — who appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette — added: “They just get each other and their chemistry is disgusting cute! Coming from the third wheel guy of the year.”

The TV host, who has been quarantining with the pilot, 28, and attorney, also 28, in Flanagan’s Chicago apartment for the past two weeks, has become like a “little family” with his roomies.

“We all try to do our part,” he explained, noting that the former Bachelor contestant “just so happens to be the best cook” of the trio.

When Flanagan isn’t cooking, the group have been “supporting local restaurants and ordering delivery,” Kendrick revealed.

“Pete and I take the lead in cleaning up and doing dishes,” he added. “We all help in some way.”

Kendrick told Us exclusively on Thursday, April 2, that the duo “look really cute together and their interactions are really cute as well.”

Following his dramatic season of the ABC dating series, Kendrick admitted to Us that it’s “good to see [Peter] happy and just living his truth and being happy with someone.”

Weber and Flanagan were first linked romantically on March 25, after they were spotted in Chicago together. They met ahead of the California resident’s season of The Bachelor and then dated on the show.

In the finale of the series, Weber got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, but they broke up before the episode aired. He then tried to make things work with runner-up Madison Prewett, but they split two days after their reconciliation.