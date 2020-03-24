<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bachelor Nation may not be handing out roses at the moment, but they are still delivering the drama!

The brains behind Comments by Celebs (and their several offset accounts), Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer, joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to break down how the biggest names in the Bachelor franchise are self-quarantining amid the coronavirus. Hannah Brown, for her part, traveled to Florida to be with her ex Tyler Cameron — and all of his friends. The group, known as the “Quarantine Crew,” has been sharing posts on TikTok and Instagram.

“For Tyler this is such a unique experience because not only did his world stop, immediately after the entire world stopped, so it’s like grieving on, like, a totally different level,” Diamond points out on this week’s podcast, referring to Tyler’s mother, Andrea, passing away on February 29. “You have to really like a person for that, forget about love, you have to really enjoy their company. … I think this is the biggest seal of approval for Hannah to get.”

Kramer, who cohosts the “Comments by Celebs” podcast with Diamond, adds that “the crew [Tyler] has around him was picked for a very specific reason.”

“I think he knew who he needed to be during this time,” she explains. “I think that him being with not only Hannah but his brother and his closest friends is the best possible thing for him.”

While Hannah and Tyler continue to grow their friendship, Colton Underwood is recovering after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe,” the former Bachelor explained on Monday, March 23, via Instagram. “Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this. … I’m hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon.”

For a complete breakdown of Hannah and Tyler’s relationship, updates on Clare Crawley’s season of the Bachelorette and to find out what’s brewing between Madison Prewett and Connor Saeli, listen to this week’s episode of “Here for the Right Reasons.”

Plus, scroll through for more details on how Bachelor Nation is staying busy at home: