While it’s unclear if Bachelor in Paradise season 7 will begin filming on time due to coronavirus concerns, couples may already be brewing. Connor Saeli sparked speculation that he’s talking to Madison Prewett during an Instagram live with Mike Johnson.

“What’s up with you and Madison though?” Mike, 32, asked Connor, 25, during their chat on Sunday, March 22.

“I don’t know we’ll see,” the former competitive swimmer replied with a big smile on his face.

While the Air Force vet tried to get more information from his pal, Connor played coy. “Dude. I can’t give you anything,” he replied.

Both Mike and Connor first appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and subsequently were part of the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 6. Madison, for her part, just officially ended her relationship with Peter Weber after season 24 of The Bachelor.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of,” the 24-year-old Auburn alum wrote alongside a photo of her and the 28-year-old pilot on March 13 via Instagram. “I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️”

Peter and Madison, who split during the March finale of the ABC dating show, nearly rekindled their relationship after he broke off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss.

“I know how we both feel about each other and I think taking it one day, one step, at a time is the way to go about this,” Peter told Madison during the After the Final Rose special.

Two days after the live reunion, however, they called it quits for good.

More recently, Peter revealed that he wouldn’t redo his season of the show if he was given the opportunity.

“One of the biggest takeaways I took was we have 0% control of the past but 100% control of the future,” he wrote during an Instagram Q&A on Friday, March 20. “And that’s a beautiful thing.”