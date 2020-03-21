One and done. Peter Weber has no interest in a do-over of his season of The Bachelor following his dramatic finale of the hit ABC series.

The pilot, 28, dished on his season during an Instagram Q&A session on Friday, March 20. When a fan asked him if given the chance would he redo his season, Weber responded with a swift “No.”

“One of the biggest takeaways I took was we have 0% control of the past but 100% control of the future,” he wrote. “And that’s a beautiful thing.”

Weber came under fire when he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the Bachelor finale, which aired on March 10, and later dumped her for runner-up Madison Prewett.

Weber broke off his engagement to Sluss, 23, one month after popping the question, admitting that he still had feelings for Prewett, 23. The pilot and the foster parent recruiter rekindled their romance on the After the Final Rose live episode, but called it quits two days later on March 12.

“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love,” Weber captioned his breakup announcement on Instagram. “You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further.”

His mother, Barbara Weber, also sparked controversy during his season when she argued that Peter and Prewett’s relationship would “not work.” She said that while she had a special connection with Sluss, she did not see eye to eye with Prewett.

Peter later told TMZ on March 13 that Barbara did not influence his and Prewett’s split.

In the says since his breakup, the reality star has been reconnecting with his family while they self-quarantine at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 19.

“This time of quarantine is bringing the Weber family closer than ever before,” the insider said. “They are using this time together to bond. During isolation, Peter and his family have been watching movies, playing board games and cooking together.”