Did Kelley Flanagan find love after all? The Bachelor season 24 contestant and former Bachelor Nick Viall sparked dating rumors days after Peter Weber’s season finished airing.

“She’s not with Peter,” Viall, 39, captioned a cheeky pic with Flanagan, 28, on Thursday, March 12, via Instagram, referring to the 28-year-old pilot.

Viall and Flanagan spent time together at Chris Harrison’s Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosé launch party at the hClub in Los Angeles. The host teased that the pair were “so cozy” at the bash in the comments section.

A source told Us, meanwhile, that Viall was the one to approach Flanagan during the event.

“Kelley stayed close to Kelsey [Weier] and MyKenna [Dorn] throughout the night while Nick made his rounds throughout the party,” the source explained. “Nick approached the group that Kelley was in and they all hung out and talked for a while. The two of them looked pretty friendly while chatting with one another.”

While Flanagan was sent home during week 6 of The Bachelor, some fans were convinced she ended up with Weber because she was noticeably missing from the Women Tell All and invited to the live After the Final Rose taping. When Us Weekly caught up with Flanagan at Harrison’s launch, she revealed that Peter’s mother, Barbara Weber, was “rooting” for the duo to end up together.

“She waved to me in the stands and then she tried to pull me down and she asked one of the producers, ‘Hey! Can you go get her? I want to meet her!’” Flanagan told Us on Wednesday. “So one of the producers came and grabbed me and she just started hugging me profusely. … She was like, ‘You were my favorite since day one! I love you! You’re beautiful!’”

Flanagan, however, told Us that Peter needs time on his own after the season ended with him calling off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and briefly reuniting with Madison Prewett. (The day after Harrison’s event, Peter and Prewett confirmed they were no longer pursuing a relationship after seeing each other at Tuesday’s taping.)

“To be honest, I think that Peter needs to figure out his own stuff for quite some time. I think that this whole process, maybe, got to him a little bit,” Flanagan explained. “Right now, I think it’s time for him to just reflect on himself and figure out his own stuff, what he wants, what Peter Weber really is and his wants and needs and stuff like that, but right now he should just focus on himself and do his own thing.”

