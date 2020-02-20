MyKenna Dorn has had enough. The Bachelor season 24 contestant fired back at fans of the ABC reality series who accused her of being on drugs while competing for Peter Weber’s heart.

The 22-year-old shared a series of screenshots of the accusations on Wednesday, February 19, via Instagram. While one viewer suggested she was “high on cocaine” because she had “dilated pupils,” was “fidgety” and licked her lips on the show, another wrote that Mykenna seemed like “she is rolling on Molly.” A third social media user wrote, “Mykenna’s coke/adderall dry mouth and tongue movements are wonderful.”

While Mykenna was sent home on the February 6 episode of the show, she waited until Wednesday to address the concerns about her behavior.

“I’m honestly done with this conversation and the daily DMs I get about it because you are obviously wrong,” Mykenna told her followers. “Like, do you really think they’re going to let us do cocaine on the show? Like, no. I literally have to tell the damn doctor why I want a damn Advil and give her my symptoms.”

The fashion blogger added that the contestants are “highly monitored all the time” while filming the series.

“So you and your opinions and your comments can seriously f—k off,” she declared. “Because if you really think that’s something funny to joke about, especially today in our world with overdoses, and this is a serious thing, like, you are obviously messed up in the head. That’s all. Have a great day.”

Mykenna’s journey to find love ended after she got caught up in drama with Tammy Ly.

“I don’t know what your goal was the other night, maybe to make me feel small and weak, but at the end of the day, you made me found [sic] my damn voice,” she told Tammy on their two-on-one date. “And I am a strong woman, and I will not let people like you tear me down anymore and make me feel like any less of a person and I do not deserve any love. Because at the end of the day, I am proud of who I am, Tammy. Kindness wins. Love wins. Bringing people down never wins. And that’s how I feel about that.”

While Tammy got the boot during the date, Mykenna followed soon after at the rose ceremony.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.