Mike Johnson Hints He’s Interested in ‘Badass’ Kelley Flanagan

Kelley Flanagan may have another potenital match in Bachelor Nation. Mike Johnson gushed about the Bachelor season 24 contestant during an Instagram live with Connor Saeli.

“I think Kelley has amazing uh, what do you call it, dimples?” the 32-year-old Bachelorette alum said of the 28-year-old Bachelor contestant.

While Connor, 25, pressed for more, Mike didn’t divulge too much. “I think that she’s a little badass, that’s for sure,” he quipped. “That’s all I’m gonna say.”

While Mike competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette and tried to find love on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Kelley quickly became a fan favorite on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. The 28-year-old pilot’s mother was even shipping the pair.

“She was like, ‘You were my favorite since day one! I love you! You’re beautiful!’” Kelley told Us Weekly about her conversation with Barbara Weber at the live After the Final Rose taping earlier this month. “So I guess she was rooting for me. But other than that, she was just the sweetest thing to me so I have no hard feelings towards her. I think she’s great.”

Kelley was also linked to Nick Viall after Chris Harrison claimed they were “so cozy” at the host’s Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosé launch party in Los Angeles on March 11. Nick, however, downplayed their interaction on his podcast, “Viall Files.”

“She’s a nice person. She didn’t disappoint in person. I thought she’d be cool in person. Everyone likes to think that there’s always something going on — and there’s not,” he said. “I really enjoyed getting to meet Kelley. She’s wonderful in person.”

While Kelley has to publicly comment on her love life post-Bachelor, Mike previously told Us that there were “some cuties” on Peter’s season.

“There’s somebody I would definitely give a kiss to,” he quipped earlier this month.

On Sunday’s live with Connor, Mike said similar sentiments.

“I think that Peter did some things that I may do differently, and that’s no dig on the homie it’s just, we’re different people, you know?” he said. “You would do different things than I would. I think that there were some cuties that Peter let go kind of early. Look that was a full on answer. That was no sugar-coating it.”