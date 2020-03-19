Purely platonic. Nick Viall shut down speculation that he is dating Kelley Flanagan from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

While discussing the romance rumors surrounding Bachelorette alums Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron in a sneak peek of his “Viall Files” podcast, the former Bachelor, 39, said, “Who knows? I think it’s entirely possible they could be dating. It’s also entirely possible they’re just friends. I have no idea.”

Viall then compared the situation to his recent hangout with Flanagan, 28, saying, “I met Kelley at Chris [Harrison’s] event. She’s a nice person. She didn’t disappoint in person. I thought she’d be cool in person. Everyone likes to think that there’s always something going on — and there’s not.”

The former software sales executive set tongues wagging earlier this month when he posted a photo with the attorney on Instagram after meeting at Harrison’s Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosé launch party in Los Angeles on March 11. He captioned the post, “She’s not with Peter.”

Viall said in the sneak peek of his podcast that he was “totally aware” the photo would get people talking.

“I really enjoyed getting to meet Kelley,” he added. “She’s wonderful in person.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Viall was the one who approached Flanagan at last week’s event while she hung out with fellow season 24 contestants Kelsey Weier and MyKenna Dorn.

“Nick approached the group that Kelley was in and they all hung out and talked for a while,” the source said. “The two of them looked pretty friendly while chatting with one another.”

The run-in caught the attention of many people in Bachelor Nation, including Harrison, 48, himself. “Loved seeing you guys get so cozy last night. Here for it,” the franchise’s host commented on Viall’s Instagram post.

Actress Rachel Bilson, who was once linked to Viall, even weighed in, commenting, “This alone makes up for that disastrous season.”