Inside Cassie Randolph’s Quarantined Life With Colton Underwood

Keeping up with the Randolphs! Cassie Randolph gave fans an inside look into her life with boyfriend Colton Underwood as he recovers from coronavirus.

The 28-year-old former football player, who announced his positive test results on Friday, March 20, is self-quarantined at the Randolph family’s Huntington Beach, California, home. While Underwood is on the third floor of the house, Cassie’s sister, Michelle Randolph, brother, Landon Randolph, and their parents, Matt and Amy Randolph, are all home and keeping their distance from the former Bachelor.

“I’m on the third story of the Randolph’s home, isolated from the rest of the family (The Health Department called and spoke to both Cassie’s mom and me to make sure we understood timing and what to do),” Underwood explained on Monday, March 23, via Instagram. “When they make food they make an extra plate and drop it off and have been checking on me regularly to make sure I am comfortable and breathing! They have been amazing and have been taking great care of me.”

While Underwood is trying to stay positive, he admitted on Monday that the “last few days were rougher” than he expected.

“The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe,” he wrote. “Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this. I’ve been journaling throughout this and I’ll share some of those soon.”

Underwood went on to reveal the medication he’s taking.

“I’m currently on hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak and last night the doctor prescribed an inhaler, also,” he explained. “I’m hopeful that they are starting to work! This morning was the first time that I’ve felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this. Im hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine.”

Underwood met Cassie while filming season 23 of The Bachelor. While graduate student nearly quit the show during the final weeks, the First Time author sent home the remaining contestants to pursue a relationship with Cassie and ended the show early. The twosome, who normally live in separate apartments in Los Angeles, have been together ever since.

