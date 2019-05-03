Making a return to reality TV? Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph may be done handing out — and accepting — roses, but their reality TV careers might just be getting started!

The Bachelor season 23 couple revealed exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Watch With Us” podcast that they would love to do a series with her sister, Michelle Randolph, and the model’s boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin.

“Right now hosting and broadcasting, I’m taking some classes and I’m working towards that a little bit, but we’ve also discussed our own reality show too,” Colton, 27, began. “We wouldn’t want it focused solely on us as a couple just because we don’t think that’s the most beneficial for a couple.”

Cassie, 24, added: “We don’t have enough drama!”

While the former football player wants to make sure the duo “find the right concept” and “the right timing” to invite cameras back into their lives, Cassie told Us she is “so down” to do a series with Michelle, 21, and Sulkin, 28.

“We talked about how there’s been no actor and actresses who double dipped like showing behind the scenes of auditioning and having to film his show,” Colton explained.

While Michelle starred in the made-for-TV movie A Snow White Christmas in 2018, Sulkin is a series regular on Hulu’s hit The Runaways. The Faking It alum caused a stir in Bachelor Nation after he was spotted at the gym with Colton while the season was airing earlier this year.

“That was some BS!” Colton told Us of the potential spoiler. “I was like, ‘Hey bro you want to hang out?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah cool.’ We went to the gym and it’s a private property, it’s a private gym it’s shut down so we didn’t think [anything of it]. … I just ignored it I didn’t try to play it off.”

Cassie, however, worried about the photos: “Me and Michelle texted them. We’re like, ‘What is this?! Seriously guys.’”

While time will tell if Colton and Cassie’s new reality series comes to fruition, one thing is for sure — their double dates with Michelle and Sulkin will continue on or offscreen.

“Gregg’s an awesome dude, one of the best human beings I have a man crush on Gregg,” Colton admitted to Us.

Cassie quipped back: “Are you leaving me for Gregg?”

“Well we’ll talk about the possibility of weaving him into the relationship,” the athlete concluded.

