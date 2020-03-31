Rising above the drama? Hannah Ann Sluss admitted she “wasn’t surprised” by Peter Weber‘s reunion with Kelley Flanagan after the explosive Bachelor finale aired earlier this month.

The 23-year-old Tennessee native reflected on the ups and downs of her experience on the ABC dating series during a recent episode of Lights Out With David Spade — and kept her response coy when asked about the 28-year-old pilot’s Chicago outing with another one of his former Bachelor flames. Photos of Peter and Kelley, also 28, hanging out at the Chicago Riverwalk surfaced online shortly after the California native split from both Hannah Ann and his runner up, Madison Prewett.

“When I saw the pictures, I really wasn’t that surprised by it,” Hannah Ann told host David Spade on Monday, March 30. “I mean, I’ve moved on, Peter’s moved on — we’re both able to do what we want. Also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show. We were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn’t really make me as upset if it wasn’t for any other circumstance.”

The model continued, teasing that she was happy to finally put all of her relationship drama behind her: “They can choose to do what they want to do. I’m just glad that I’m out of the love triangle, love square. It’s a square now.”

While Hannah Ann may appear to be taking the high road, fans caught the reality TV personality “liking” a handful of shady tweets about her former fiancé’s reunion with the attorney. “Raise hands if you knew Peter was a f*ckboi and are not surprised Peter’s now hooking up with a third woman from his season after it ended,” one post read. “@HannahannSluss warned us when she said Peter had been talking to multiple woman [sic] while they were still engaged. #thebachelor.”

Another Bachelor Nation fan celebrated Hannah Ann’s decision to delete all of the photos of herself and Peter from her Instagram account in the wake of his daytime date with Kelley. Before scrubbing the evidence of her brief engagement from her social media accounts, Hannah Ann got real about recovering from her broken heart.

“Trust Is a Must,” she wrote in a vulnerable Instagram post on March 22. “Trusting can be really difficult but without it, connectivity and relationships suffer. For those who have freely trusted and been let down, I feel you. It takes guts to trust once again.”