Not happy with this turn of events. Hannah Ann Sluss seemingly reacted via Twitter to ex Peter Weber’s reunion with fellow Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan.

The model, 23, “liked” a series of tweets on Thursday, March 26, aimed at the pilot, 28. “Raise hands if you knew Peter was a f*ckboi and are not surprised Peter’s now hooking up with a third woman from his season after it ended,” one post read. “@HannahannSluss warned us when she said Peter had been talking to multiple woman [sic] while they were still engaged. #thebachelor.”

Another read: “And apparently one of those women might have been her friend… ouch well at least she walked out of it like a QUEEN so kudos Hannah.”

Sluss also showed appreciation for a fan who called Weber’s hangout with Flanagan, 28, a “finasco.”

One person applauded the Tennessee native for scrubbing the Bachelorette alum from her Instagram account. “Good Job Hannah!” the user wrote, which she “liked” too. “Delete all those photos.”

Sluss and Weber got engaged during season 24 of The Bachelor, but they ended their relationship because of his lingering feelings for other women. She called him out during the live portion of the finale earlier this month for involving Hannah Brown and Madison Prewett in their engagement.

“I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her,” she recalled. “So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to.”

Weber attempted to reconcile with Prewett, 24, after his split from Sluss, but they announced days after the finale that they decided to call it quits.

The California native was spotted in Chicago with Flanagan on Wednesday, March 25. According to a source, while he carried her around playfully and the duo “appeared to be in a good mood,” they did not show any PDA.