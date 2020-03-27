A fresh start. Hannah Ann Sluss wiped her Instagram account clean of photos of ex-fiancé Peter Weber after their messy split.

The model, 23, previously posted shots of her and the pilot, 28, throughout their journey to find love on season 24 of The Bachelor. As of Thursday, March 26, the pics have been deleted from her page.

The move comes as Weber reconnected with Kelley Flanagan in Chicago. The two were spotted getting silly while out and about on Wednesday, March 25. “They seemed to just be hanging out on the Riverwalk,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively, noting that no PDA occurred between them. “They both appeared to be in a good mood and Peter was even seen dancing a little bit.”

Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick joined the pair. “The three of them sat on one of the ledges away from people,” the insider added. “No one walked up to them and they kept a distance from other people as well.”

Weber ended his season of The Bachelor in dramatic fashion. He got engaged to Sluss during the finale, but they called off their betrothal because of his lingering feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. The California native wanted to give his relationship with the foster parent recruiter, 24, another try, but after much opposition, mainly from his family, they decided not to reconcile.

The Bachelorette alum later praised the Tennessee native for speaking her mind during the live finale. “Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago,” he wrote via Instagram on March 12. “You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days.”

Sluss, for her part, got real about broken trust in a Sunday, March 22, Instagram post. “Trust Is A Must,” she noted. “Trusting can be really difficult but without it, connectivity and relationships suffer. For those who have freely trusted and been let down, I feel you. It takes guts to trust once again, to rebuild the courage to be vulnerable and transparent.”