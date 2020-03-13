Taking responsibility. Peter Weber has nothing but praise for Hannah Ann Sluss after their broken engagement — and admires her for calling him out during the Bachelor finale.

The pilot, 28, announced via Instagram on Thursday, March 12, that he and Madison Prewett had broken up just two days after reuniting on the live finale. Peter also shared his feelings on Hannah Ann, 23, who he split from before briefly rekindling his romance with Madison, also 23.

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago,” Peter penned. “You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days.”

Peter popped the question to the model during the finale, which taped in November 2019, after Madison left the set in Australia. One month later, the pair called it quits after he confessed that he wasn’t fully committed to their relationship.

During the After the Final Rose live episode on Tuesday, March 10, Hannah Ann slammed Peter for not telling her about his lingering feelings for the foster parent recruiter and Hannah Brown. Peter competed for 25-year-old Hannah’s affections on season 23 of The Bachelorette.

“We’ve been through a lot together and I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her,” Hannah Ann told Peter at the time. “So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to. Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man. ”

Hannah Ann detailed her own experience filming the Bachelor via Instagram on Wednesday following the two-day series finale and said that she had no regrets for her behavior on the show.

“So grateful to @abcnetwork and all the people involved in the show for making this difficult experience one that I could endure,” she wrote. “I made a commitment to myself to be consistent, genuine, and truthful through this journey and I remained that way to the very end.”