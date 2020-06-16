Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett may have had nothing but nice things to say during their joint interview with Chris Harrison on Monday, June 15, but Kelley Flanagan didn’t feel the love.

The 28-year-old attorney took to Instagram after The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! aired to seemingly react to Sluss and Prewett’s chat with Harrison about Peter Weber.

“Why are these disrespectful questions still be asked?” Flanagan wrote late Monday evening via her Instagram Story. “The past is the past, let’s let everyone move on in peace.”

During his chat with Sluss and Prewett, both 24, Harrison, 48, asked the Bachelor season contestants about their failed relationships with Weber, 28.

“I stand by everything that I said. That was my piece,” Sluss told Harrison about her showdown with the pilot on After the Final Rose in March. “And walking off that stage, I never looked back. And I’m not going to let an unfortunate situation knock me down.”

Prewett, for her part, addressed Weber’s romance with Flanagan and her awkward relationship with the pilot’s mother, Barbara Weber.

“Kelley and I were really close on the show and obviously I loved Peter and I’m happy he’s found a person that he feels he can be the best version of himself with, and his family loves and supports. I truly am so happy for them,” Prewett said on Monday. “As far as with Barb, there are absolutely no hard feelings there. She’s a great mom and she was just doing her job as a mom to protect her son in the way that she felt she needed to. I wish them all the best.”

Harrison, however, wasn’t convinced. After he asked again, the Alabama resident added, “I was very upset [After the Final Rose], I really was. But, now, I’m in such a good place now.”

The host then asked Sluss and Prewett if they would get back together with Weber if he came “crawling back” to them.

“What kind of question is that Chris Harrison?” Sluss quipped back. “I think we already know the answer to that one!”

Bachelor fans watched Weber propose to Sluss during the season 24 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March. Their engagement was short-lived, however, with the pilot admitting that he still had feelings for Prewett, who quit during the final week. While Weber and Prewett were seemingly going to give their romance a shot after they reunited on the live After the Final Rose, they announced two days later that they were done for good. Weber has since started seeing Flanagan, who he eliminated during week 7 of the competition.

The week before Sluss and Prewett’s appearance on The Bachelor: GOAT, Weber and Flanagan joined Harrison for their own catch-up interview.

“I remember going in, and I wanted that love story more than anything, and I can honestly say it worked out in the end,” Weber said on June 8. “Post-show, honestly, I’m doing good. I’m extremely happy. It feels so good to be able to say that and I’m just very hopeful for the future. … I am very, very happy with this one.”