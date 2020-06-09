Big plans! Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan opened up about their hopes for a future together during the first episode of The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever on Monday, June 8.

“We are just really excited for the future,” the pilot, 28, told host Chris Harrison via video chat with his girlfriend, also 28, sitting by his side. “When this [pandemic] finally ends, we both have dreams. We’d love to live in New York City for a little bit and get that experience, so hopefully, fingers crossed, that’s in our future. … It’s been great.”

The pair went on to tease each other about why things didn’t work out for them on the series, but in the end, Weber couldn’t be happier. “I remember going in, and I wanted that love story more than anything, and I can honestly say it worked out in the end,” he raved.

Us Weekly broke the news in April that the former Bachelor had rekindled his romance with the lawyer, who competed for his heart during season 24 of the ABC dating series. In the wake of his splits from both Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, Weber reconnected with Flanagan in Chicago and quickly sparked rumors that they were giving their romance another try.

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source later told Us. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

Shortly after Us confirmed the reality stars’ relationship, the pair made things Instagram official. “You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” Weber captioned a sweet snapshot of the duo locking lips in the cockpit of a plane on May 2.

Despite the many ups and downs of his romantic life, the California native has a good feeling about his future with the attorney. “Post-show, honestly, I’m doing good. I’m extremely happy,” he said on Monday night. “It feels so good to be able to say that and I’m just very hopeful for the future. … I am very, very happy with this one.”

The Bachelorette alum isn’t the only one who’s looking forward to a future with Flanagan. While the duo updated Bachelor Nation fans on their quarantine romance, they were joined by Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, who gushed over the happy couple.

“It’s a dream come true,” Barbara, 62, admitted after playfully chanting Flanagan’s name. “I love her so much, and she’s the daughter that I’ve always wanted.”