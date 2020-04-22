Taking it in stride! Peter Weber is trying to keep a positive outlook after his emotional journey on The Bachelor came to an end earlier this year.

Bachelor Nation fans followed the 28-year-old pilot on his path to finding love until the very end, when he called off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss after admitting he still had feelings for Madison Prewett. After giving their love another try, the California native split from the 24-year-old Auburn alum in March — only to be spotted with Kelley Flanagan in Chicago a few weeks later.

“Peter has been through the wringer,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “The world watched him fall for Hannah [Brown], Hannah Ann, Madison and now Kelley. It’s been a confusing roller coaster of a process, but he‘s in a really great place despite everything. His family has helped keep him grounded.”

Though cameras stopped rolling on the former Bachelor months ago, the drama has followed him into the post-season. During a recent episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast, Madison revealed that Peter reached out to her days after he reunited with Kelley, 28, in the Midwest.

“I was definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation. I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off,” the Alabama native explained. “He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together’ … I think that, to me, was a little confusing.”

After the season 24 runner-up opened up about her ex, Peter claimed that there was “more to the story” and slammed her for not having “a little more respect for this situation.” The reality TV personality has been staying with Kelley for weeks, and despite rumors, Peter clarified earlier this month that they were nothing more than friends. However, season 15 Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick, who has also been hunkered down with the duo, told Us that Peter and Kelley have “disgustingly cute” chemistry.

“The guys from Hannah’s season who have become good friends with Peter over the past year like to poke fun at him,” an insider says. “But at the end of the day they just want him to be happy — whatever the outcome may be.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman