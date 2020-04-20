Still on team Kelley! Peter Weber’s parents, Barbara and Peter Sr., sent Kelley Flanagan love as their son continues to quarantine with her in Chicago.

The 28-year-old pilot’s parents replied after the 28-year-old attorney posted a photo with her dog on Sunday, April 19, via Instagram. “Thanks fur the memories 🐶 ❤️,” Kelley wrote.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Barbara commented on the cuddly snap.

Peter Sr. added, “Best friends 😍.”

Kelley replied to both of the comments with heart emojis of her own.

The Bachelor season 24 contestant told Us Weekly exclusively last month that Barbara was rooting for her to win Peter’s affections. The two women met at the live After the Final Rose taping.

“She waved to me in the stands and then she tried to pull me down and she asked one of the producers, ‘Hey! Can you go get her? I want to meet her!’” Kelley recalled to Us on March 11. “So one of the producers came and grabbed me and she just started hugging me profusely. She was like, ‘You were my favorite since day one! I love you! You’re beautiful!’”

While Kelley only had nice things to say about Barbara, many viewers thought she was too hard on contestant Madison Prewett.

“She was just the sweetest thing to me so I have no hard feelings towards her. I think she’s great,” Kelley said, noting that she sees “both sides” of Barbara’s drama with Madison. “I think that I can understand some of the points she was trying to make but I don’t think that it was said in the best way for some parts and it was a mess at the end of the day. I was shocked by the way it went down, like I was sitting in the audience like, ‘What in the world is happening?’ But overall, it’s a tough situation. It’s a tough situation for every party involved and it’s sad, it’s really a sad one, but at this point, what do you do?”

While Peter revealed he still had feelings for Madison after his engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss ended, the twosome went their separate ways two days after the finale. Peter has since reunited with Kelley, who he sent home during week 7.

“We have just been enjoying each other’s time and company, I love being around her,” Peter said on the “Off the Vine” podcast on April 7, noting he was “crushing” on Kelley as the quarantine together in Chicago. “She’s been so amazing, so patient with me. It’s exactly … what I needed in this kind of situation and I’m so grateful for her.”

Peter’s parents comments came the same day that Madison threw shade at the pair via TikTok.