Time to move on? Kelley Flanagan seems to think so. The Bachelor alum, who is currently quarantined in Chicago with Peter Weber, appeared to respond to the shady video some of the other former cast members posted on TikTok.

“Haven’t all they done is thrown shade at Kelley and peter ever since they were seen together,” a fan tweeted on Monday, April 20, responding to Us Weekly‘s story about the TikTok video. “Their comes a point in time where they need to move on and be happy for other people and not bring people down it’s not that hard people.”

Flanagan, 28, liked the tweet, as shown in a screenshot from Bachelor Nation Scoop’s Instagram account. However, she must have noticed that people were seeing her like, as she’s since removed it.

On Instagram, one fan asked why she doesn’t make a TikTok responding to the shade and she responded, “lol, it’s not worth it.”

In the video posted by Prewett, 23, multiple alum from the pilot’s season came together virtually with a message. Tammy Ly, Mykenna Dorn, Kelsey Weier, Kiarra Norman and Deandra Kanu were all featured in the video as they passed a makeup brush to each other through the screen. The video, shared on Sunday, April 19, was set to Mahogany LOX’s hit song “Take Your Man.”

The shade continued in the comments. When one fan asked where Flanagan was, the Auburn alum replied, “With our ex lol.” Tammy also reposted the video on Instagram and wrote, “Featuring: women who are too good for Peter lol.”

On season 25 of The Bachelor, the California native, 28, proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale, but called off the engagement shortly after and admitted he still had feelings for Prewett.

However, Prewett and Weber decided not to be in a relationship and he since reunited with Flanagan, who he eliminated during week seven of the show.

Both Flanagan and Weber have said they’re not officially dating but are “enjoying each other’s time and company” while quarantining.

“She’s been so amazing, so patient with me. It’s exactly … what I needed in this kind of situation and I’m so grateful for her,” he said on April 7 on the “Off the Vine” podcast.