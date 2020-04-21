The drama from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor just won’t end. Madison Prewett claimed that the pilot said he still wanted to be with her days before he reunited with Kelley Flanagan.

“This is when it gets a little interesting. We were best friends, actually. We were inseparable throughout the entire process,” Madison, 24, told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Tuesday, April 21, episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast about her friendship with Kelley, 28. “I was definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation. I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off.”

She added that it was “really confusing” because Peter, 28, reached out to her “two days before he was spotted in Chicago” with the attorney.

“He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together,’” Madison alleged. “I mean, I think that to me was a little confusing, but I think, like, when you breakup and you’re going through a heartbreak and you just came off a show that was emotionally, physically and very which way exhausting, everybody handles that differently. Everybody leans on different things.”

Madison and Kelley both competed for Peter’s heart on season 24 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. After calling off his engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss, the pilot revealed he still had feelings for Madison, who quit during the finale. While fans saw Peter and Madison discuss giving their relationship a shot on stage at the live After the Final Rose special, they confirmed on March 12 that they were over for good. Two weeks later, Peter was seen with Kelley in Chicago.

According to Madison, Peter didn’t warn her about his reunion with Kelley, but reached out again after the photos surfaced online.

“He had texted me two days before. And [then] he texted me after it had been out for a couple days,” she said. “He sent me this long, long text, kind of explaining himself, but not really. Just kind of sharing the current situation or whatever. I was very kind back, I was just like, ‘Look, this doesn’t affect anything for me, like, we went our separate ways, it’s not like I lost something here.’ I guess, but I told him kind of what I’m saying. What I’m confused about Peter is two days ago you were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful.”

Madison added that it hurt her that the photos of Peter and Kelley came out on her birthday.

“I threw that in there. It kind of felt like it was a jab at me to do that on my birthday and to not even like reach out or anything,” she said. “But again, I say this genuinely meaning it, I saw something special in Kelley, that’s why she was my best friend. I saw something special in Peter, that’s why I loved him and wanted to fight so hard to make the relationship work. So they’re obviously both incredible and special people.”

She concluded that she wishes “nothing but the best” for both Peter and Kelley.

“He’s not the one for me, so I wish him all the best,” Madison said, noting that she hasn’t spoken to Kelley “in a really long time.”