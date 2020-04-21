Attention Peter Weber: Madison Prewett is sharing her side of the story. The season 24 Bachelor runner-up did not hold back during her first post-show interview.

“I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not perfect. I didn’t handle everything perfectly,” the 24-year-old told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the former Bachelorette’s “Off the Vine” podcast on Tuesday, April 21. “There’s cameras all around. It’s just a high pressure, high tensity environment. … I truly, you know, tried to let my heart lead me with in every situation, in every moment. I don’t say things or do things because it’s what everybody else has done or how it’s supposed to go.”

Fans watched Peter, 28, struggle with his relationship with Madison during the season after she told him that she was saving herself for marriage. After the Auburn grad told the pilot that she wouldn’t accept a proposal if he was intimate with Hannah Ann Sluss or Victoria Fuller, Madison walked away during the final episode.

Peter subsequently proposed to Hannah Ann. Their engagement didn’t last, however, with the ABC lead admitting to his fiancée that he was still thinking about Madison. After their split, Chris Harrison traveled to Alabama to get Madison.

“I went out there with a lot of questions,” Madison told Kaitlyn about her brief reunion with Peter in California, which fans saw a glimpse of on the show. “I’m like, ’So why did you get engaged? Why did you break off the engagement? Why didn’t you come after me after you broke off the engagement? Why are you sitting here in California if you’re still in love with me?’ … We went into the finale not really knowing what we were going to do.”

In the end, Peter and Madison went their separate ways days after the March 10 finale. Two weeks later, photos surfaced of him with fellow contestant Kelley Flanagan, who was sent home during week 7.

“He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together.’ … He had texted me two days before [he was with Kelley],” Madison alleged. “You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful.”

Peter and Kelley, who are quarantined together in Chicago, have yet to publicly comment on Madison’s claims. They have, however, opened up about the nature of their relationship.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” Peter told Nick Viall on April 7. “Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

Scroll through for everything we learned from Madison: