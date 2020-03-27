Giving it away? Bachelorette alum Connor Saeli couldn’t keep his cool when asked about growing speculation that he’s been making a connection with Madison Prewett.

Connor, 25, joined his fellow season 15 contestant John Paul Jones for an Instagram Live conversation while they did their part to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. When JPJ, also 25, brought up recent rumors that Connor has been trying to make a move on the 23-year-old Bachelor alum, their chat took a turn for the awkward.

“Wait Connor, we’re having a talk, man, what happened?” the Maryland native teased after Connor was sent into a fit of shy giggles and hid his face from the camera. “I remember her being very together and very purpose driven, and not giving into some of the pressures I imagine would arise during the last couple episodes. She’s very — she’s got her stuff together.”

While Connor didn’t explicitly confirm or deny that he had sparked a connection with the Alabama native, JPJ congratulated his Bachelorette bro on the potential romance. “Happy for you, that’s awesome,” he told Connor. “I ship you guys, 100 percent.”

Connor’s coy reaction to the question about his love life comes days after he was asked to address the rumors to Mike Johnson, who he met on Hannah Brown‘s season of the Bachelorette. The 32-year-old Air Force vet tried to get a solid answer out of Connor, but the former competitive swimmer simply replied, “I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Madison rose to Bachelor Nation fame while competing for Peter Weber‘s heart on the most recent season of the reality dating series. She and the 28-year-old pilot attempted to give their relationship a second chance after he called off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss during the live season finale in March, but the pair’s flame quickly burned out.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in,” the season 24 runner-up wrote via Instagram at the time. “I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.”

Peter, for his part, thanked the Auburn University grad for her “patience and unconditional love” throughout their journey together. “You’re the epitome of a woman who carried herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly,” he added. “That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”