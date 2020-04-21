All in good fun? Madison Prewett insists that she only has love for Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan after fans accused her of making a shady TikTok.

“It was just a joke!!” the 24-year-old Alabama native commented on a Bachelor fan account about her post. “No shade. All the love for them both.”

Madison made headlines on Monday, April 20, when she recruited fellow Bachelor season 24 contestants Tammy Ly, Mykenna Dorn, Kelsey Weier, Kiarra Norman and Deandra Kanu for a TikTok.

“Bach Girls get ready – quarantine style #tiktokcovers #slay #girlpower #bachelor,” Madison captioned the social media post, which is set to Mahogany LOX’s hit song “Take Your Man.” In the video, the ladies “passed” a makeup brush to each other through the screen.

While the post follows the format of a viral TikTok trend, fans thought Madison was being shady in the comments section.

When a user asked, “Where’s Kelley,” Madison quipped back, “With our ex lol.”

Tammy added fuel to the fire when she reposted the video on her page and added, “Featuring: women who are too good for Peter lol.”

Peter, 28, has been spending time with Kelley, also 28, in Chicago after his breakups with Madison and ex-fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss. The attorney told fans that responding to the TikTok is “not worth it” on Tuesday, April 21.

The pilot, for his part, has yet to publicly acknowledge the social media post. Peter has also stayed mum on Madison’s new claims that he was still texting her when he reunited with Kelley.

“He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together.’ … He had texted me two days before [he was with Kelley],” Madison claimed on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast, which was released on Tuesday. “You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful.”