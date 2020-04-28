Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Are ‘Fully Dating’

Kelley Flanagan may have gotten Peter Weber’s final rose after all. While the Bachelor season 24 duo have yet to publicly confirm their romance, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively that they are indeed a couple.

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” one source explains, noting that the pair are aware they may come under fire. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

Weber and Flanagan, both 28, briefly met before filming of the pilot’s season of The Bachelor began in September 2019. While they reconnected on night one of season 24, Weber ultimately sent her packing before the hometown dates. After his engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss ended — and he nearly reconnected with runner-up Madison Prewett — Weber was spotted in Chicago with Flanagan on March 25. Us later confirmed that he was staying at her apartment in Illinois amid the coronavirus pandemic with fellow Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick.

“I think it’s fair for them to come out and say what they want to say, but the only thing I can say is that they look really cute together and their interactions are really cute as well,” Kendrick teased to Us earlier this month. “I’m sure you’ll be possibly hearing stuff in the future from them, but I’ll let them say that.”

Weber first addressed his relationship with Flanagan during an interview with Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast on April 7.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” Weber said a the time. “Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

Weber also admitted he was “crushing” on the lawyer during a chat on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. Flanagan, for her part, has “liked” tweets about her dating Weber. Prewett, meanwhile, alleged during her own chat with Bristowe that the ABC lead was still pursuing her when he traveled to Chicago to see Flanagan.

“He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together.’ … He had texted me two days before [he was with Kelley],” Prewett, 24, said on the April 21 episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast. “You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful.”

Weber, for his part, replied with a cryptic comment, claiming there was “more to the story.”