Peter Weber Reveals How He Ended Up With Kelley Flanagan After Bachelor

The cat’s out of the bag! Peter Weber opened up about why he ultimately chose to pursue love with Kelley Flanagan after wrapping up The Bachelor in March.

In a video posted by Bachelor fan account Bachelornation.Scoop on Tuesday, May 16, the 28-year-old pilot shared his love story with a 16-year-old supporter in a Cameo birthday message.

“You guys want some inside scoop here on why I ultimately picked Kelley? All right, here’s what I can do,” he explained in the clip. “To be completely honest, I think just the nature of the show definitely works and I’ve said that since day one. I still believe it works, but I think specifically for the type of relationship between, you know, Kelley and myself just wasn’t the most organic type of situation for us if it was going to actually work. And that’s OK, that’s totally OK because each relationship is different.”

Weber then recalled a dinner he had with Hannah Brown during her Bachelorette season, where he shared a Spanish saying his grandmother often repeated to him. He noted that this particular saying has managed to “ring true” for him in his complicated Bachelor journey.

“No matter what happens, let the waters run. That’s essentially what it says in Spanish,” he said. “What’s meant for you [and] what’s yours will always be yours, and nothing can ever change that. So obviously we’ll see what the future holds for Kelley and I, but I think it’s a beautiful story, definitely a beautiful love story of what’s yours is yours and it will always come back to you, no matter what.”

The former reality TV star continued, “That’s kind of always been our relationship. We’ve kept coming back in each other’s lives. So the way I look at it, [it’s] definitely an unorthodox way [of finding love] but [it] definitely worked in the end.”

Weber brought out Flanagan as a “little surprise” for the lucky fan. Together, the couple sweetly sang “Happy Birthday” to the teen.

The pair then gave the young supporter dating advice. While the 28-year-old attorney advised the teenager to “just have fun,” Weber suggested she “go on The Bachelor” once she reaches her mid-twenties.

Closing out the video, Weber asked the fan if she would virtually accept a small red rose.

Weber and Flanagan met shortly before production on his season of The Bachelor began. In the midst of filming, he cut the Illinois native in week 7.

Weber got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, but they ultimately broke things off because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Prewett, 24, rekindled their romance but split days after the March finale. He was spotted out with Flanagan in Chicago later that month.

Us Weekly broke the news on April 28 that Weber and Flanagan are officially together. The duo made their romance Instagram official days later.

According to an insider, the new couple has the support of their loved ones. Weber and Flanagan’s “friends and family are so happy for them.”