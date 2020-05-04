Seal of approval! Bachelor alums Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan finally confirmed their relationship over the weekend — and their loved ones couldn’t be more excited.

“All of their friends and family are so happy for them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Us broke the news in April that the 28-year-old pilot and the 26-year-old lawyer were “fully dating” but trying to keep things on the down low. “[Kelley] has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet,” a separate insider explained. After weeks of rumors, the pair finally took the plunge and made their relationship public.

“You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” the former Bachelor wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of him kissing Flanagan in the cockpit of a plane. Well-wishes from other members of Bachelor Nation quickly flooded the comments of the post, congratulating the two lovebirds on their next “big step” together.

“This was just their way of announcing they’re a couple to the world,” the source adds to Us.

Weber met Flanagan before filming for the ABC dating series even began, and the two continued to explore their strong connection for six weeks on the show before Flanagan was sent home. Fans were convinced sparks were flying between the duo once again when they reconnected in the Windy City shortly after the California native called off his brief engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and split from Madison Prewett, his runner-up.

While the pair wanted to keep their relationship quiet, Weber’s family has already given his new flame their full support. His mom, Barbara Weber, shared a sweet photo collage of her son with Flanagan on Saturday, May 2, noting that they were brought together by “serendipity.” His father, Peter Weber Sr., later called the new couple a “match made in heaven.”

Though he’s been through his ups and downs on his journey to find love, the former Bachelor admitted via social media that he feels like he “finally got it right” with the attorney.