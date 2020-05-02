Fourth time’s the charm! After failed relationships with Hannah Brown, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, Peter Weber thinks he has found his person.

“I finally got it right,” the Bachelor alum, 28, commented on his new girlfriend Kelley Flanagan’s Instagram post on Friday, May 1.

In her post, the Chicago-based attorney, 28, shared a story about the time she met Kygo at PoloFest 2019 in Denver before competing on Weber’s season of the ABC reality dating series.

“Throwback to when I met Kygo in August and got him to sign this lanyard to gift to Peter on the show! ❤️ #polofest,” she captioned the post on Friday, including a photo with the DJ, 28, as well as a snap of a media pass that Kygo autographed with the handwritten message, “Pilot Pete, don’t be dumb. Pick Kelley!”

Us Weekly broke the news on April 28 that Weber and Flanagan are officially in a relationship, with a source revealing, “Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people. She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

The new couple all but confirmed the news on Friday by sharing a TikTok video of themselves singing along to Akon’s song “Don’t Matter.” While cozied up on a couch, they crooned, “Nobody wants to see us together, but it don’t matter, no / ‘Cause I got you.”

The pilot’s mother, Barbara Weber — who made it clear during the Bachelor: After the Finale Rose special in March that she was not a fan of Prewett — gave her stamp of approval to her son’s romance with Flanagan on Saturday, May 2, by sharing a collage of photos of the pair with the caption, “Serendipity.”

Peter’s father, Peter Weber Sr., later posted two snaps of the Bachelorette alum and his new girlfriend on his Instagram page, writing, “Happiness is finding your copilot.” He also called the lovebirds a “match made in heaven” in a comment on Flanagan’s account.

Flanagan finished in fifth place on Peter’s season of The Bachelor. He ultimately proposed to Sluss, 24, before calling off their engagement to give his relationship with Prewett, also 24, a second chance. However, Peter and Alabama native broke up only two days after the finale. He began quarantining with Flanagan and fellow Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick in late March amid the coronavirus quarantine.