Brutally honest? Former Bachelor Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan covered Akon‘s “Don’t Matter” on TikTok on Monday, May 1, singing a very telling line.

“Nobody wants to see us together, but it don’t matter, no,” the pilot and the lawyer, both 28, lipsync in their new video. At the end, they continue singing, “‘Cause I got you,” pointing to each other.

Us Weekly broke the news that the pair, who met during Weber’s season of The Bachelor are officially a couple.

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source told Us on Tuesday, April 28. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

Weber and Flanagan first connected during season 24 of The Bachelor, but she was sent home during week 7. He went on to get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, but they split shortly after when he realized he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. Although he briefly rekindled his relationship with Prewett, 24, he was spotted in Chicago with Flanagan on March 25 — and the pair have been quarantined together ever since.

On April 7, the Bachelorette alum told Nick Viall that he and Flanagan were not a couple — but their friendship could lead there.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he said on the “Viall Files” podcast. “Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

A source confirmed to Us on April 10 that she was extremely interested in him. “Kelley really likes Peter and has been into him since the day they met,” said one insider. “She was genuinely hurt, upset and confused when she was eliminated.”