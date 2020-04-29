It’s the most dramatic post-Bachelor season ever — even Chris Harrison would agree. Ever since season 24 of The Bachelor wrapped, Peter Weber has faced quite a bit of drama.

During the season 24 finale, which aired on March 10, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss after runner-up Madison Prewett sent herself home, unable to move forward. However, he couldn’t fully move on from Madison and ultimately ended his relationship with Hannah Ann. “I don’t need anything more from you. You’ve done enough damage,” Hannah Ann told him as she took off her ring. “I’m done.”

He then reunited with Madison and the two began to speak again and give their relationship another try.

On the live aftershow, Hannah Ann was able to face Peter for the first time since their breakup and did not hold back, calling him out for not being honest about Madison leaving and about how he really felt. “If you wanna be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” she scolded him on the show.

After his confrontation with Hannah Ann, Madison came out and the pair revealed they were both still in love with each other and wanted to give their relationship a real try. Unfortunately, his mother, Barbara Weber, did not agree, continuously rolling her eyes at Madison during the live broadcast.

Although Madison said she had “respect” for Peter’s family, Barbara wasn’t having it.

“This is my journey too. This isn’t just Peter choosing me, this is me choosing Peter,” she said. When Harrison asked how they could all move forward in the future, Barbara said Peter was “going to have to fail to succeed,” before adding that everyone who knows him knows “it’s not going to work” with Madison.

The next day, Hannah Ann shared a selfie wearing a pilot outfit and aviator goggles via Instagram. “Flyin’ solo… no turbulence accepted. PERIOD,” the model wrote.

With that, the season ended — but the drama did not. Scroll through the gallery for the post-show details, including his reunion with his ex and so much more.