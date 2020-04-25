Turning on each other. Peter Weber seemingly threw shade at his Bachelor exes after several of the women called him out in exceedingly public ways.

Season 24 contestant Mykenna Dorn started the back and forth when she posted an Instagram Story video of herself watching Weber, 28, on a football group date with her and others. “Shook that I didn’t get drafted today,” the fashion blogger, 23, captioned the clip on Friday, April 24.

The pilot, in turn, reposted her Story on his account. “Throwback in honor of the NFL draft,” he added. “Cheering on my girls (that still like me) @mykenna I agree you should’ve been drafted…”

Dorn continued the discourse. “HAHAHAH @pilot_pete,” she replied. “Lowkey still mad you made us play football.. but it’s okay I forgive you.”

The exchange comes after Weber dealt with backlash from Madison Prewett. First, the 24-year-old Alabama native participated in a sassy TikTok video with fellow season 24 alums Dorn, Kelsey Weier, Tammy Ly, Kiarra Norman and Deandra Kanu on Sunday, April 19. When a fan asked where Kelley Flanagan was, the foster parent recruiter responded, “With our ex lol.”

Prewett later slammed the Bachelorette alum for quarantining with Flanagan, 28, in Chicago. “He had texted me two days before. And [then] he texted me after it had been out for a couple days,” she claimed during the Tuesday, April 21, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast. “He sent me this long, long text, kind of explaining himself, but not really. Just kind of sharing the current situation or whatever. I was very kind back, I was just like, ‘Look, this doesn’t affect anything for me, like, we went our separate ways, it’s not like I lost something here.’ I guess, but I told him kind of what I’m saying. ‘What I’m confused about, Peter, is two days ago you were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful.’”

Weber then fired back via a Bachelor fan account, writing: “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…”

Prewett is not the only season 24 alum to take the former leading man to task. His ex-fiancée, Hannah Ann Sluss, has repeatedly taken jabs at him, including earlier this month when she compared his “manhood” to cauliflower because “it has no taste.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported earlier this week that the women from Weber’s season “are seeing a completely different side of Peter now from who they knew on the show.” According to a source, “He’s much more laid-back, relaxed and chill. On the show, he was guarded and seemed to be putting on a front.”