Will the real Peter please stand up? Peter Weber is showing his true colors after completing his turn as the Bachelor.

“The girls from Peter’s season are seeing a completely different side of Peter now from who they knew on the show,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He’s much more laid-back, relaxed and chill. On the show, he was guarded and seemed to be putting on a front.”

Kelley Flanagan, for one, is happy about Weber’s personality swap. “During the show, Kelley noticed Peter was different from what she had remembered when they first met in real life,” the insider reveals. “Now he’s back to the person she first knew and that’s why she is hanging out with him again.”

Weber and Flanagan, both 28, coincidentally met at a hotel before season 24 of The Bachelor began filming. The two hit it off, but he sent her home during the show.

The pair reconnected in Chicago in March. They are quarantining together in the Illinois city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Weber got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss at the end of season 24 but called it quits on their relationship because of his lingering feelings for other women. He attempted to rekindle his romance with Madison Prewett during the live finale in March, but they later decided not to get back together.

The pilot’s exes — including Prewett, 24, Kelsey Weier, Tammy Ly, Mykenna Dorn, Kiarra Norman and Deandra Kanu — threw shade at him in a sassy TikTok video on Sunday, April 19. After their post, which was set to Mahogany LOX’s “Take Your Man,” the foster parent recruiter replied to a fan who asked why Flanagan wasn’t included. “[She’s] with our ex lol,” she wrote, later claiming her comment was nothing more than a joke.

Prewett admitted earlier this week that she was “hurt and thrown off” by Weber’s reunion with the attorney. “I told him kind of what I’m saying,” she recalled during the Tuesday, April 21, episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast. “‘What I’m confused about, Peter, is two days ago you were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend.’”

Weber then clapped back at Prewett in the comments section of a fan page: “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…”

