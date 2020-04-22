All the shade! After dropping a major revelations about Peter Weber on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett liked tweets that shaded her former flame.

Madison, 24, went on a tweet-liking spree on following her interview with Kaitlyn, 34, on Tuesday, April 21. “I’m team @madiprew any day 💯✊🏽,” one tweet read, while another fan wrote, “Madi is the person I strive to be 😭💕.”

A third fan called the Alabama native “a true gem,” as another supporter noted that Madison “said her truth” during Tuesday’s tell-all conversation.

“I have never watched the bachelor before this season but I’ve loved you from the beginning to now,” another Twitter user shared. “I just love the message and the power you [are] showing and letting everyone around you gain as well. You’re showing woman [sic] that it’s okay to be who you are regardless.”

During her appearance on Kaitlyn’s “Off the Vine” podcast, Prewett opened up about her former romance with the 28-year-old pilot. At the time, she recalled a “really confusing” moment, during which Peter allegedly reached out and confessed his love for her. She claimed that this occurred before his reunion with fellow Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan, who he’s currently quarantined with in Chicago alongside Dustin Kendrick.

“He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together,’” she alleged to the Dew Edit designer.“I mean, I think that to me was a little confusing.”

Madison continued, “I think, like, when you break up and you’re going through a heartbreak and you just came off a show that was emotionally, physically and very which way exhausting, everybody handles that differently. Everybody leans on different things.”

Madison also claimed that she was “best friends” with Kelley while shooting The Bachelor, but was caught off guard by the attorney’s rekindled romance with Peter. “I was definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation,” she admitted. “I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off.”

In response to Madison’s claims, Peter shared his take on the matter by dropping a comment beneath a related post shared by the Bachelor Nation Instagram fan page, writing, “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…”