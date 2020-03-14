Sending a message? Peter Weber is getting over heartbreak with a little music therapy and his song of choice — “Happy Now” by Kygo — has some telling lyrics about his split from Madison Prewett.

The pilot, 28, shared a video clip of himself belting out the song while enjoying a fire pit via his Instagram Story on Saturday, March 14.

“Kygo coming through with the feels,” Peter captioned the post. In another video, the reality star dances with a Bachelor producer to the song.

“Happy Now,” which features vocals by Sandro Cavazza, includes the lyrics: “You and me, it was good, but it wasn’t right / And it’ll be hard, but I know I will make it out / Step by step, I’ll move on and get on with life / So I let go, and I hope you’ll be happy now.”

Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss on the Bachelor finale, which took place in November 2019. One month later, the pair split after Peter admitted that he still had feelings for Madison, 23. He and the foster parent recruiter briefly reunited during the live Bachelor episode on Tuesday, March 10, despite his mother Barbara Weber‘s criticism of their relationship.

Barbara claimed that Madison left the Weber family waiting for hours before they met in Australia and she was uncertain that the Alabama native’s feelings for her son were genuine.

“When she did come in, we didn’t get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days,” Barbara told host Chris Harrison at the finale on Tuesday. “As a mother, that wasn’t what we were expecting.”

Two days later, Peter and Madison announced that they had called it quits on their romance.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 12. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”

Madison, for her part, wrote her own statement on their break up and wished Peter nothing but the best.

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” she wrote. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

One day later, Peter denied that his mother’s opinion on his relationship with Madison was the cause of their split.

“For this, no. This is stuff between Madi and I solely, 100 percent,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ on Friday, March 13. “People have their opinions, but this is just between the two of us, and it’s just a mutual respect and love, and that’s all.”