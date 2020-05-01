Hannah Ann Sluss never misses an opportunity for subtle shade. The Bachelor season 24 winner addressed reports about her new relationship with Mason Rudolph through a dig at Peter Weber.

The 24-year-old Tennessee native “liked” a fan comment calling Rudolph, also 24, an “upgrade” from the 28-year-old pilot.

“THE UPGRADE OF THE CENTURY,” read the comment under photos of Sluss and Rudolph grabbing coffee in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 29.

TMZ, who was first to publish the pictures from the coffee date, reported that the pair looked “lovey-dovey” on their third outing together. Sluss’ Instagram activity marks the first time she has publicly acknowledged her potential new romance. She previously gave Kaitlyn Bristowe a love life update on her “Off the Vine” podcast last month.

“I’m not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while,” Sluss said on April 9. “I’m just getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine. It’s weird because I got off the show, I was engaged. Then I was single, but I couldn’t go out, couldn’t go on a date or really text anyone because people would know I wasn’t engaged [anymore]. And then after the show, we go straight into being quarantined. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, my dating life is so dull.’”

Sluss got engaged to Weber during the season finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March. Their engagement was short-lived, however, as Weber called it off after admitting he still had feelings for contestant Madison Prewett, who quit during the final week of the competition.

“After we got engaged and then I found out about me being the only girl left, I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be hard to work through,’” Sluss explained to Bristowe. “But I was very committed to making it work. … Viewers missed out on seeing our connection and seeing, you know, how in love we were at that time. … Our breakup definitely didn’t come out of nowhere.”

During her chat with the former Bachelorette, Sluss also threw shade at her ex-fiancé, comparing Weber’s manhood to cauliflower “because it has no taste.”

“Cauliflower needs, like, a lot of flavor, it needs a lot,” she quipped. “It’s just bland.”

Weber, for his part, has since moved on from both Sluss and Prewett with Bachelor season 24 contestant Kelley Flanagan, who he sent home during week 7 of the competition. Us Weekly broke the news on April 28 that Weber and Flanagan’s relationship was official.