Snack time? The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss whipped up some buffalo cauliflower bites on Thursday, April 9, after making headlines for comparing her ex-fiancé Peter Weber’s manhood to the vegetable.

The model, 23, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself cooking the healthy side dish. “This air fryer is everything,” she wrote.

Sluss later posted a photo of the finished product with a bottle of ranch dressing in the background. “Definitely not bland, I like mine extra spicy,” she captioned the upload.

The season 24 winner also shared her recipe on her Instagram Stories, telling fans that she combines florets from one head of cauliflower with two tablespoons of melted butter, one tablespoon of olive oil and a half-cup of Frank’s RedHot sauce. In a separate bowl, she whisks a half-cup of almond flour, a half-tablespoon of garlic powder and one teaspoon of sea salt and then sprinkles the mixture over the cauliflower. The dish cooks for 30 minutes at 425 degrees in an air fryer.

“I like mine extra crispy!” Sluss added.

The timing of the reality star’s kitchen session was certainly interesting as hours earlier she said on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast that “the vegetable that represents Peter’s manhood would be cauliflower because it has no taste.” She went on to say, “Cauliflower needs, like, a lot of flavor, it needs a lot. It’s just bland.”

Sluss and Weber, 28, got engaged in Australia during the March finale of The Bachelor. Two months later, however, the pilot called off their engagement because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native said on Bristowe’s podcast on Thursday that she “felt so betrayed” by Weber, adding, “Every day I’m hurting … I’ll be out to lunch with my friends and go to the bathroom and just cry and pretend like everything’s fine.”

Things ultimately didn’t work out for Weber and Prewett, 24, either, and he has since moved on with Kelley Flanagan, who also competed on his season. The pair have been quarantined at the attorney’s Chicago apartment for three weeks, but the California native insisted that they are not dating — at least not yet.

“Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course,” Weber said on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast on Tuesday, April 7. “I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”