Officially moving on? Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss may have found love amid the quarantine, as she was just spotted on a coffee run with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the model, 24, was spotted out in Los Angeles with the NFL star, also 24, on Wednesday, April 29. The site reports that it’s the third time the pair have spent time together and they appeared “lovey-dovey.”

Sluss has not seriously dated since her split from Bachelor Peter Weber. The pair got engaged on the season 24 finale, but broke up a month later when she realized he could not commit and still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

However, the reality star recently teased that she was talking to a “mystery man” who she had a “FaceTime date” with, calling it “just a nice little quarantine fling.”

“I’m not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while,” she said on the “Off the Vine” podcast on April 9. “I’m just getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine. It’s weird because I got off the show, I was engaged. Then I was single, but I couldn’t go out, couldn’t go on a date or really text anyone because people would know I wasn’t engaged [anymore]. And then after the show, we go straight into being quarantined. I’m like, oh my gosh, my dating life is so dull.”

On April 15, she joined the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast and revealed what kind of man she’s interested in dating.

“I want him to be very hunky. I want him to be very manly. Very, very decisive. Very independent,” she told hosts Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus, noting that she’s searching for “the opposite” of Weber.

“I want him to be, like, very manly and, like no messing around,” Sluss continued. “Just to the point, decisive. And, I want him to be hot, like, super hot and hunky.”

After her tough time on the reality show, Sluss revealed she would have turned down the chance to be the Bachelorette.

“I’ve moved on but also, it’s different. Right now, dating, no one knows about it, it’s private. But to be dating publicly again … that’s a huge responsibility,” she said in March. “If I were to ever do that I’d want to be just so emotionally and mentally strong, to where I could take that on. Putting myself in Peter’s shoes, that was a big responsibility.”