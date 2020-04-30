A new flame? Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph made headlines after hanging out with The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss.

The athlete and the model, both 24, were spotted picking up coffee in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 29, in photos published by TMZ. The website reported that the pair’s “lovey-dovey” outing marked the third time they have been seen together in recent days, sparking speculation that they are romantically involved.

The rumored couple follow each other on Instagram, but there has been limited activity between them on the app. Sluss has not “liked” any of Rudolph’s posts, while he has only double-tapped her Saturday, April 25, birthday post.

The Knoxville, Tennessee, native revealed on former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast, “Off the Vine,” on April 9 that she was talking to a “mystery man.” She did not share the identity of her “little quarantine fling,” but she confirmed that he was not from the Bachelor franchise.

“I’ve had someone drop me off coffee,” she teased at the time, noting that she also had a “FaceTime date” with the guy. “Since times are different [due to the COVID-19 pandemic], I guess that could be considered kind of a date.”

Sluss was previously engaged to Bachelor Peter Weber from November 2019 to January. The pilot, 28, broke up with her because he still had feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett. However, his rekindled romance with the Alabama native, 24, ended only two days after the season 24 finale. (Weber is now dating Kelley Flanagan, who also competed on his season.)

Now that all eyes are on Rudolph and Sluss, scroll down to read five things to know about the NFL star!