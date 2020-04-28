It seems everyone in Bachelor Nation has a price — and we’re breaking it all down on Us Weekly’s Bachelor podcast, “Here for the Right Reasons.”

While former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have been signed up for Cameo, which lets fans book personalized video shoutouts, for a while, the website became part of the drama earlier this month after future Bachelorette season 16 contestant Matt James, who is friends with fan-favorite Tyler Cameron, joined the website to raise money for coronavirus relief.

“If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime,” Clare Crawley, who is set to be the season 16 lead, tweeted on April 25.

While Clare has denied that she was talking about Matt specifically, he is actively on Cameo and opened up to Us Weekly about using the website for good.

“The biggest thing I’m focused on at the moment is really just making sure that everyone’s healthy right now,” he said. “[We’re raising money so] we can continue to provide these nurses and doctors with everything that they need to make sure that we handle this virus and that everyone’s safe and we can get back to normal life as soon as possible.”

It’s unclear if Matt will still be featured on season 16 of The Bachelorette, which has been postponed amid the pandemic, but he told Us exclusively that he has been patiently waiting to meet Clare: “I’ve been very patient up to this point, and there is a young woman who’s in Sacramento right now that I’m looking forward to meeting once all this stuff settles down.”

Matt isn’t the only one member of Bachelor Nation who is available on Cameo, however, and we’re exploring their very different price points.

According to Cameo, the cost for the video is “set individually by each of the talent.”

“Therefore, the price will vary depending on which talent you request!” the site explains. “The price is shown on the talent’s booking page when you make your request. Talent can change their price at any time, but you will be charged the price in effect when you book your CAMEO video. If your request has expired (for example, the talent becomes unavailable for a short period of time, and the talent has in-creased the booking price when they become available again), you would pay the new (and then-current) booking price.”

For a complete breakdown the latest Bachelor drama, including the cameo prices, listen to this week’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. Or keep scrolling for the highlights: