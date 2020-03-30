The more you know. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got real with Us Weekly about what it’s like to quarantine as newlyweds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think like I’m always trying for him to be like, a little bit more whimsical and positive,” Iaconetti tells Us on an upcoming episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I’m a fundamental optimist, and he’s a fundamental, well, he calls realist. … We’re always going to have that issue. I’m an optimist and he’s a pessimist.”

Haibon, however, notes that the pandemic has “exacerbated” their differences.

“It’s hard not to look, especially with what’s going on right now,” he says. “It’s crazy.”

“For me, I’m like, the bottom line is, everything’s gonna be fine and we will return normalcy,” Iaconetti fires back. “And then he’s like, and his thing is, ‘But what if we don’t return?’ … I have faith.”

Haibon argues that he also has faith, but has a hard time not looking at the longtime affects.

“We are gonna get through this. That’s what I believe,” he explains. “The virus is going to start going away and we’re going to start implementing back in normal life. … As soon as This thing is over — do we go to the movie theatre and catch a film? Like how long is it gonna take for me to feel comfortable walking back into a movie theater? How long is it going to take for me to feel comfortable going into a crowded restaurant? Like these are the things I’m thinking about too. And I don’t know if I have that answer, depending on how long this goes on, depending on how much worse it gets.”

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who wed in August 2019, are currently staying at Iaconetti’s parents’ house on the east coast.

“We had the trip planned for the week that The Bachelor ended anyway. And then we were like, ‘OK, well, if we’re going to be quarantined somewhere, we should be quarantined with our family and spend that time with them,” she explains. “We never get that kind of extended period of time [with our families].”

For more from Iaconetti and Haibon, tune into their episode of Us Weekly‘s Bachelor podcast, “Here for the Right Reasons,” on April 7.

