Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan may have joked that no one wants to see them together — but it turns out, they were wrong!

Days after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the 28-year-old former Bachelor and the 28-year-old lawyer are dating, the twosome went Instagram official.

“You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” Peter captioned a photo of the pair on Saturday, May 2.

While Kelley simply left a heart emoji on her man’s post, his parents, Barbara and Peter Sr., were quick to celebrate the news.

“Love you guys,” Barbara wrote.

Peter Sr. added, “That is some copilot you got there Bud! ✈️❤️”

While the pilot sent Kelley packing during week 7 of The Bachelor, the twosome reconnected while the series was airing. After Peter broke off his engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss — and nearly got back together with runner-up Madison Prewett — he traveled to Chicago to see Kelley.

“My relationship with Kelley has just been a lot of things that have kind of been serendipitous,” Peter said on the “Viall Files” podcast in April 2020. ”You go all the way back to the very beginning, her and I running into each other before any of this started, her getting a sign of running into me. That was crazy. What I don’t know if a lot of people know is, obviously the show happened, it didn’t work out for us on the show. After the show, I was in Miami, I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl there with my brother and I ran into her on Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

After spending time together in her Chicago apartment amid the COVID-19 crisis, Us broke the news that the twosome weren’t just friends.

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source told Us last month. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

After the duo took the next step and confirmed their relationship on social media, Bachelor Nation stepped in. While some of Peter’s exes, including Madison and Hannah Ann, have declined to comment, other ladies are cheering Peter and Kelley on.

Scroll through to see which members of Bachelor Nation approve of the romance:

