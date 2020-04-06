Just another day in Bachelor Nation. While Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan continue to make content on TikTok, Hannah Ann Sluss can’t help but weigh in on her ex’s social media activity.

The pilot and the attorney, both 28, are quarantining together in her Chicago apartment with Bachelorette season 15 alum Dustin Kendrick. The trio took to TikTok on Sunday, April 5, to recreate the opening to the sitcom Full House. In Weber’s section, he attempted to do a magic trick. The former Bachelor has been performing illusions on his Instagram account in recent weeks, but not everyone is fan.

Sluss, 23, for her part, retweeted a post about Weber’s skills.

“Imagine how satisfied Hannah Ann must be to see her ex doing magic on Instagram,” one user wrote.

A second replied, “HAHAHA she’s like BYE BITCH see ya never, THE QUEEN @HannahannSluss WON!!!!”

The model then shared the response on her Twitter. After Sluss and Weber got engaged during the season 23 finale of The Bachelor, he called off their relationship because he still had feelings for Madison Prewett, who quit during the finale.

“He speaks half-truths,” Sluss declared about Weber during her first post-Bachelor interview last month. “While I’m watching this season I’m like, ‘Oh OK, that makes a lot more sense. Why we broke up makes a whole lot more sense because he couldn’t really own up to the fact of how he was truly feeling.’”

After Weber and Prewett decided not to pursue a relationship, he was spotted with Flanagan, who was eliminated during week 7 of the ABC series, in Chicago.

“When I saw the pictures [of Peter and Kelley], I really wasn’t that surprised by it,” Sluss quipped on Lights Out With David Spade on March 30. “I mean, I’ve moved on, Peter’s moved on — we’re both able to do what we want. Also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show. We were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn’t really make me as upset if it wasn’t for any other circumstance.”

Kendrick later confirmed to Us Weekly that Weber, who resides in Los Angeles, was spending the rest of the quarantine with him and Flanagan in Chicago.

“It’s just the three of us staying at Kelley’s apartment. We’ve just been chilling, making TikTok videos, trying to stay out of trouble with people,” Kendrick told Us exclusively on April 2. “I think it’s fair for them to come out and say what they want to say, but the only thing I can say is that they look really cute together and their interactions are really cute as well. That’s all I can say on that and I’m sure you’ll be possibly hearing stuff in the future from them, but I’ll let them say that.”