If only Peter Weber was watching. Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss reunited over Instagram Live on Thursday, April 2, nearly a month after the season 24 finale of The Bachelor.

“I’m so glad that we have reconnected and I know just, like, I was talking the other day and being able to think about all of your memories and all of the time on the show, just so much time,” Madison, 23, told Hannah Ann, also 23, on Thursday. “You really get to know people really well.”

The model added that the two women went “10 weeks strong” while filming the season with the 28-year-old pilot.

“[We were] always being by each other’s side,” Hannah Ann said.

Madison, meanwhile, shared her favorite memory of filming with Hannah Ann, citing their trip to Costa Rica.

“We were laying in the bed and I remember we were looking out the window and just, like, talking about our family and our friends and we were showing each other pictures of our family and our friends and just describing the personality of literally every single person,” the Auburn alum explained. “That was just so special because I feel in that moment obviously we were kind of missing home and we were getting to that point where it’s like, ‘OK, we’ve been doing this for a little while.’” And we really kind of just encouraged each other a lot and just like leaned on each other and I know for me, that was a game-changer. That really helped me when I was starting to reach that point when I was struggling a little bit.”

Before the two Bachelor contestants signed off, they opened about their mutual faith.

“I know a lot of people have been really struggling. I know it’s really important at this time to lean on people and lean on things that are really important to you,” Madison said. “For me, my faith and for you, your faith.”

Hannah Ann replied, “I know we always connected with our faith and I love Psalm 62. It’s all about trusting God and having him as your foundation. … That’s a good reminder.”

During the season finale of The Bachelor, fans learned that Peter proposed to Hannah Ann after Madison quit the show over concerns about the pilot’s intimate relationships with the other women. Peter and Hannah Ann’s engagement, however, only lasted 60 days after he admitted he still had feelings for Madison.

“He speaks half-truths,” Hannah Ann said in her first post-Bachelor interview last month. “While I’m watching this season I’m like, ‘Oh OK, that makes a lot more sense. Why we broke up makes a whole lot more sense because he couldn’t really own up to the fact of how he was truly feeling.'”

Two days after Peter and Madison reunited on the live After the Final Rose special on March 10, they announced they were going their separate ways for good.

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” Madison wrote on March 13 via Instagram. “I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

Peter, for his part, has been self-quarantining with Kelley Flanagan, who he sent home during week 7 of the show, in Chicago. They have yet to publicly comment on the status of their relationship, but Bachelorette’s Dustin Kendrick confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly that the pair are together in her apartment.

“I’m going to be here [quarantining with Peter and Kelley] until the very end. Hopefully, this will be over at the end of the month, so, we’ll just see how it goes,” Kendrick told Us on Thursday. “I think it’s fair for them to come out and say what they want to say, but the only thing I can say is that they look really cute together and their interactions are really cute as well. … I’m sure you’ll be possibly hearing stuff in the future from them, but I’ll let them say that.”