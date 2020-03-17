Girl power! Hannah Ann Sluss isn’t letting her public Bachelor breakup get her down, or stop her from supporting Madison Prewett.

Sluss — who was the winner of season 24 of The Bachelor but later dumped by Peter Weber when he admitted he had lingering feelings for Prewett — is happy to move forward from her reality TV romance.

“CHOOSE JOY 😊” the Tennessee native, 23, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 16, one week after the conclusion of her journey to find love on the ABC series aired. “There’s joy inside all of us, we just have to tap into it.”

The model revealed that “joy causes us to be strong and to overcome” in her powerful Instagram post.

“No matter how discouraged you feel, there’s always something we can be grateful for. Choosing to let gratitude be my attitude and joy be my strength everyday,” Sluss explained. “Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! 🙏🏼✨”

Right after she shared her post, Sluss commented on Prewett’s social media account. After the foster parent recruiter, who dated Weber, 28, for two days after the finale, wrote, “Well this Monday is a little different.. Also hope everyone is staying safe,” Sluss replied, “Cutie ❤️😘” The Alabama native, 23, then responded with three kissy face emojis.

Fans loved seeing the two contestants having each other’s backs, with one writing, “I’m here for this friendship.”

Sluss has been embracing life post-breakup by spending time with friends in her new home of Los Angeles, which she moved to following the dating series’ explosive finale.

On Friday, March 13, the Southern girl enjoyed a night out on the town with Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Goodwin and her fiancé, Dylan Barbour.

“It’s a Friday night and I’m going out and I’m going to see some very special friends tonight try to guess who,” Sluss teased fans on her Instagram Stories ahead of her “third-wheeling” excursion with the couple, who she playfully called Mom and Dad.

The Knoxville-born star later shared a TikTok video of herself dancing with Goodwin, 25, to show that nothing would get her down.

The fun outing came three days after Sluss confronted Weber, who proposed to her during the Bachelor finale, which taped in November 2019, but broke it off one month later because of his feelings for Prewett.

“Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” Sluss told the pilot during the After the Finale Rose special on Tuesday, March 10.

Following their split and then reconnecting with Prewett on the TV special, Weber and the runner-up tried to make things work. However, two days after the show officially ended, the couple called it quits.

In his breakup announcement on Thursday, March 12, Weber also acknowledged Sluss for how she carried herself throughout the dating journey.

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world,” Weber wrote via Instagram. “I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”