Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin celebrated their engagement at a party with several of their Bachelor Nation pals on Saturday, February 23.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple, who got engaged at the end of season 6 in September 2019, partied with friends including former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt, who brought his new girlfriend, Ellen Decker, Katie Morton, Demi Burnett, Mike Johnson and NFL stars Bruce Treggs and DeShone Kizer.

The party was held in a gorgeous Beverly Hills home overlooking the city, with orange, gold and white balloons decorating the poolside. Inside guests were treated to colorful cocktails, while snacks included cookies decorated with pictures of the groom-to-be.

Godwin, 25, who appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019, wore a strapless white sheath dress embellished with feathers, nude heels and had her hair slicked back in a sleek ponytail.

San Diego-born Barbour, 25, who romanced Brown on season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019, looked dapper in a navy suit and turtleneck.

Treggs gave a toast to the couple at the soiree and told guests of Godwin, “I love her as my own sister.”

Barbour’s longtime pal Jim Simmons also gave a speech, poking fun at his friend’s love of Instagram and his tendency to “respond to everything in, like, five seconds and post content that is meant for 13-year-old girls — he has photos of himself lying in a bathtub with roses. That said, it’s led to where he is today, as a D-list celebrity.”

As Barbour laughed, Simmons addressed his friend’s “beautiful fiancée,” telling her, “Welcome to the family, Hannah. Dylan finally found Mr. Right, am I right?”

He also poked fun at his buddy, saying, “Dylan is an unbelievable friend and one of the hardest workers I know when he’s passionate about something — he’ll do it regardless of what anyone says, like bleaching his hair, getting a palm tree ankle tattoo.”

He ended his speech by telling the couple, “Dylan and Hannah, we all love you and are excited for you and we can’t wait for your Gen Z babies that like social media even more than you guys do — the future is bright!”

The day after the party, Barbour, Godwin and guests including Wyatt and Johnson recuperated with vitamin and hydration drips from Onus IV. “We’re going to live forever,” Barbour captioned a photo on Instagram.

Scroll down to see pics from the celebration.