



Roasted! Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin, 24, threw a little shade at her fiancé, Dylan Barbour, 25, in her latest YouTube video. But fear not Bachelor Nation, the couple appears to still be going strong.

All the Details on the 3 Neil Lane Engagement Rings From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6

The reality star-turned influencer recently started a YouTube channel this month, amassing over 30k subscribers in two weeks. On Sunday, December 22, the model posted her first vlog, which documented her weekend activities in L.A. with friends.

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Babies

One of those activities included attending the Rolling Loud music festival with a group of pals (including the notorious Tyler Cameron, Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriend). After the concert, the crew killed some time on a car ride by roasting Barbour, as suggested by Godwin. “Dylan wears girl jeans,” said one friend. Another revealed, “Dylan sends like 40 texts in a row.”

When it was Hannah’s turn, “I love him,” she said, before yelling “JUST KIDDING,” when the car full of friends thought that was her attempt at roasting her future husband.

“He’s so oily,” she said into the camera, while the car full of friends erupted in laughter. “I’m sorry, I love you,” said Godwin to Barbour, who joked, “Don’t touch me.”

Shade aside, the two appear to be happy and in love following their engagement on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise on September 10.

The tech entrepreneur proposed with a Neil Diamond ring made up of a two and a half carat diamond with a halo of 20 round diamonds and 62 round diamonds in the band.

Meet Bachelor Nation’s Dogs

On September 16, Barbour took to social media to post his first photo with Godwin following their televised engagement. He captioned the photo of him down on one knee, “I told you, Han. I didn’t come to spend my summer with you; I came to spend my life with you. Here’s to forever ❤️💍.”