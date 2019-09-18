The Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 finale was nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster — no surprise there! But more important than the Stagecoach drama and scandalous 5.am. text messages was the fact that three couples got engaged, with the fancy Neil Lane rings to prove it!

Bachelor in Paradise’s Katie Morton Takes Off Her Engagement Ring After Accepting Chris Bukowski’s Proposal

First to propose on the season finale was Chris Bukowski, who — after a long history of repeated attempts to find love on The Bachelor franchise — finally found it with Katie Morton. On the After the Final Rose special, Morton sat in the hot seat sans engagement ring, but at the end of her therapy session-like conversation with Chris Harrison, Bukowski slid that round-shaped ring onto his fiance’s fourth finger.

Second to get down on one knee was Dylan Barbour. He proposed to his one and only, Hannah Godwin, which was no major surprise, as the two were deemed the strongest couple in paradise. The 24-year-old donned a blue and white floral dress for the romantic moment and ecstatically gushed, “It’s so pretty,” after Barbour proposed with the halo-shaped stunner.

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement Rings Through the Years

And finally, Demi Burnett got down on one knee to propose to her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty. This same-sex proposal was a monumental moment for The Bachelor franchise and a beautiful moment for the two young lovebirds. On After the Final Rose, Haggerty returns the proposal to Burnett, so the two now sport two gorgeous rings symbolizing their love.

So if you haven’t ditched Us to scope out the Neil Lane engagement rings already, keep on scrolling for all of the ring details — and close-up pics!